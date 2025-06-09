Vada Day, age 93, of Hamersville, Ohio died Thursday, June 5, 2025 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. She was retired from the former Georgetown Nursing Home after twenty years of employment and a member of the Hamersville Church of Christ. Vada was born January 26, 1932 in Greenbush, Ohio the daughter of the late Guy and Betsy Marie (Ranson) Malott. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Kenneth Day in 1997 and five siblings – Vernon, Imogene, Sharon, Ada and Ava.

Mrs. Day is survived by one daughter – Kendra Hollinsworth and husband Larry of Georgetown, Ohio; one son – Travis Day and wife Linda of Hamersville, Ohio; three grandchildren – Chad Vance and wife Krystle of Sardinia, Ohio, Kyle Hollingsworth of Japan and Selina Day and four great grandchildren – Braxton and Bexlee Vance and Remi and Mio Hollingsworth.

Private Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at the convenience of the family at Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Jeff Davis will officiate. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorials may be made to Queen City Hospice, 19583 US 68, Fayetteville, Ohio 45118.

