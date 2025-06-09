Terry P. McGinnis, age 73, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 18, 1952, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late Terrence J. McGinnis and Rose Marie (Raab) McGinnis.

A 1970 graduate of Elder High School, Terry went on to marry the love of his life, Jane Gilfilen, on October 25, 1975. In 1978, he became the proud owner of the Wallingford Store, which he transformed into Terry’s Grocery and Pizza — a cornerstone of the community that he faithfully operated for 46 years.

Terry’s heart belonged to his family and his hometown. He gave generously of his time and energy, always finding ways to support others. Whether through his involvement with the Lynchburg-Clay Boosters and Fayetteville Boosters, or simply lending a helping hand, Terry’s impact on those around him was deep and lasting.

Known for his quick wit and playful sense of humor, Terry was a beloved jokester who brought laughter and light wherever he went. He had a special passion for baseball, coaching both his children and grandchildren through the years. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, home remodeling, and working with his hands—always building something with care and pride.

Terry was a lifelong member of the Ohio Farm Bureau and attended St. Angela Merici Catholic Church.

He will be remembered for his generous spirit, his unwavering work ethic, and the love he shared so freely with his family, friends, and neighbors. He was truly one of a kind and will be missed beyond words.

Terry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jane A. McGinnis whom he married on October 25, 1975; five children, Bridgette (Ron) Pritchard of Fayetteville, T.J. McGinnis of Lynchburg, Jessica McGinnis of Lynchburg, Nicole (Ryan) Van Fleet of Lynchburg, and Deirdre (Bruce) Butler of Lynchburg; 18 grandchildren, Savannah Pritchard, Sabrina Pritchard, Mason McGinnis, Tiah McGinnis, Zoey McGinnis, Roselyn McGinnis, Leilani McGinnis, Vayda McGinnis, Greyson McGinnis, Trinity Van Fleet, Olivia Van Fleet, Alexander Van Fleet, Everett Van Fleet, Arlin Van Fleet, Brooks Van Fleet, Vivian Van Fleet, Brogan Butler, and Brayden Butler; five siblings, Kathy (Rick) Voss of Delhi, Mike (Dee) McGinnis Evendale, Steve (Chris) McGinnis Prince Hill, Kevin McGinnis of Prince Hill, and Shawn McGinnis of Prince Hill; an uncle, Dion McGinnis of Delhi; 10 brothers and sisters-in-law, Hank (Marilyn) Gilfilen, Terry (Henry) Brinkman, Peg (Dean) Skidmore, Judy (Rick) Roush, Mark Gilfilen, Jenny (Mark) Rosselot, Eddy (Stacey) Gilfilen, Kathy (David) Briggs, Laury (Daryl) Iles, Chris Gilfilen, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Maureen McGinnis, and a brother-in-law, Steve Gilfilen.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday June 9, 2025, at the Lynchburg-Clay High School Gymnasium, 6762 SR 134 S, Lynchburg, Ohio 45142. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday June 10, 2025, at the St. Angela Merici Catholic Church, 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, OH 45118. Father Andrew Cordonnier will be the Celebrant. Burial will follow in the St. Martin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Terry’s name to the Shriners Children’s Ohio, Office of Philanthropy, One Children’s Plaza – 2 West, Dayton, Ohio 45404. The Davis-Turner Funeral Home is serving the family. To leave the family and online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc