Ruth Eleanor Bare, 88, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 29, 2025 at Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio. She was retired from the former US Shoe Factory in Ripley and was a member of the Orangeburg Methodist Church in Orangeburg, Kentucky. Mrs. Bare was born March 14, 1937 in Williamsburg, Ohio the daughter of the late Clarence Penny and Katherine Allen. She was also preceded in death by a sister in law – Linda Lou Bare and a brother in law Larry Bare.

Mrs. Bare is survived by a daughter – Rebecca Hampton (Barry) of Maysville, Kentucky; a sister – Jeanie Craig of Williamsburg, Ohio; a special niece – Sandra Daughtery of Aberdeen, Ohio; a brother in law – Dale Bare (Peggy) of Maysville, Kentucky; a sister in law – Linda Bare of Aberdeen, Ohio; nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a memorial graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 14, 2025 at Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio. Brother Dale Bare will officiate.

