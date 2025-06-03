Leah Becknell, 87, of Hillsboro, OH, passed away Tuesday, June 3,2025 at her residence. She was born October 18, 1937 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Edwin A. and Helen (Lodwick) Straub. She was a member of the Winchester Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Vernon Becknell; sons, Joe and Mark Becknell; daughter, Verna Lynn Becknell; brothers, Billie and David Althammer; grandson, Wayne Becknell.

Leah is survived by her children, Glenn (Evelyn) Becknell of Winchester, Danny Becknell of Hillsboro and Teresa Hyden of Hillsboro; 11 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; brother, Tommy Straub of Eastgate; special friend, Rosie Watt of Sardinia as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 2:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Pastor Steve Bankhead will officiate. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until the time of the service.

