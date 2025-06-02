Don W. Rutherford, 83, passed away suddenly on his farm Friday, May 30, 2025 of a heart attack. Don was born April 7, 1942, at home in Russellville, Ohio, the son of Harry and Faye (Prickett) Rutherford.

He graduated from Russellville High School in 1960 and recently celebrated his 65th class reunion with former classmates.

Don raised cattle and was a lifelong farmer in the Sardinia area. He worked for Dannie Hess Auction Company for several years. He loved playing and watching basketball and was a very serious fisherman.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Martha (Yockey) Rutherford, their children, Abbe Copple of Waverly, Ohio; Blake Rutherford (fiancée Beth Fetters) Russellville, Ohio; Jody (Stephen) Harner of Xenia, Ohio; grandson Patrick (Maiya) Copple, Spokane, Washington; sister-in-law Joan Yockey; and brother-in law Ronald Lee Yockey. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, friends and lifelong best friend Donald Thomas.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his infant granddaughter, Emma Grace Harner; sister-in-law, Judith Thomson, and brother-in-law, Dale Yockey.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, Arnheim, Ohio with Pastor Laura Shreffler officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to time of service. Burial will follow in Peace Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Peace Lutheran Church, 10581 Day Hill Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121 or the Brown County 4-H Committee, 325 W. State Street Bldg. B, Georgetown Ohio 45121.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.