Shirley Simpson Luke, age 79, of Ripley, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 24, 2025 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born August 5, 1945 in Fleming County, Kentucky, one of eleven children born to the late Foster and Olive (Mineer) Simpson. Shirley was a graduate of the Georgetown High School class of 1964 and dedicated many years of her professional life as a secretary for Cincinnati Milacron. Outside of her professional life, she found immense joy in the simple pleasures of gardening, baking and attending the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene. Family was the cornerstone of her life, cherishing the time and memories shared with her grandchildren, instilling in them the same values, love and kindness that she exemplified daily. Shirley leaves behind a legacy of compassion, dedication and unwavering love that will be missed by her family and friends. Her memory will continue to bloom in the gardens she tended, in every sweet treat she baked and in every smile she shared. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years – James Edward Luke in 2020 whom she married February 12, 1966, two brothers – Ronald Wayne and James Simpson and one sister – Rebecca Watson.

Mrs. Luke is survived by one daughter – Kris Frye of Ripley, Ohio; four grandchildren – Ryan Frye of Maysville, Kentucky, Blake Frye of Heber City, Utah, Emma Frye of Cincinnati, Ohio and Eli Frye of Maysville, Kentucky; seven sisters – Nancy Amyx and husband Jim of Georgetown, Ohio, Helen Thompson of Flemingsburg, Kentucky, Bonnie Bradford and husband John Wagner of Bradenton, Florida, Geri Smith of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Linda Vance of Russellville, Ohio, Diana Jodrey and husband Dale of Decatur, Ohio and Teresa Jones of Spring Hill, Florida and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, May 31, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Cynthia Church will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com