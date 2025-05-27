Sharlene Carter, age 91, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 4, 2025 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. Sharlene loved spending time with her family, constructing jigsaw puzzles and was an avid owl collector. She was born October 25, 1933 in Cynthiana, Kentucky the daughter of the late Edwin and June (Cundiff) Mitchell. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, James F. Carter in 2010; four brothers and one sister.

Mrs. Carter is survived by three children – James Carter and wife Lisa of Zanesville, Ohio, Susan McCullough of Williamsburg, Ohio and Sandra Jeffers and husband Dan of New Richmond, Ohio; six grandchildren – Daniel Jeffers, Jr. of Bethel, Ohio, Christina Jeffers of New Richmond, Ohio, Vashti Sawtelle of Michigan, James Davis of Newark, Ohio, Kyle McCullough of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Ross McCullough of West Union, Ohio; twelve great-grandchildren; two sisters – Delores Hopper of Texas and Marceda Smith and husband Bruce of Batavia, Ohio and two brothers – Phillip Mitchell and wife Maggie of Batavia, Ohio and Jack Mitchell and wife Judy of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Private graveside services will be held at the Bloomrose Cemetery near Mt. Orab, Ohio. Donna Stamper will officiate. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com