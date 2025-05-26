Daphene Elizabeth Srofe, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away Monday, May 19, 2025, at the age of 97. She was born to the late William and Alrette Hampton on August 12, 1927.

Daphene is survived by her children: Keith (Joyce) Sissel of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Nadine (Jim) Kattine of Peebles, Ohio and Debbie (David) Basham of Mt. Orab, Ohio; her stepdaughter, Jackie (Marv) Heller of Cincinnati, Ohio; her sister-in-law, Millie Hampton of Georgetown, Ohio; also survived by 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Daphene was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Srofe; her son, Dennis Ray Sissel; and her siblings, Helen Orr, Mary Worback, Virginia Manning and Robert Hampton.

Daphene was a member of First Baptist Church, Mt. Orab.

Funeral service 1 PM Friday, May 23, 2025, at Megie Funeral Home, 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154, where friends will be received from 12 PM until the time of service. Burial Mt. Orab Cemetery, Mt. Orab, Ohio. Pastor Jonathan Lawler officiating.

Memorial donations may be directed to Buckeye Hospice.