Asoualouas Carol Simpson, age 84, of Milford. Orab, Ohio passed away Thursday, May 22, 2025 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a homemaker and a member of the Felicity Church of the Nazarene. She was born March 4, 1941 in Augusta, Kentucky the daughter of the late Clarence and Alma (Nickerson) Daniel. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands – Walter Hamm, Clifford Truesdell, Floyd Simpson and David Crouse; one granddaughter – Samantha Truesdell; one brother – Jerome Daniel and one sister – Rhonda Daniel.

Mrs. Simpson is survived by one son – Israel Truesdell and wife Dawn of Batavia, Ohio; three grandchildren – Corey Clifford Truesdell and wife Julie and Cody Jacob Truesdell (Sydney Craig) all of Batavia, Ohio and Elizabeth Dawn Nolen of Mt. Orab, Ohio; nine great grandchildren – Colt, Maverick, Clay, Caiden and Charlee Truesdell all of Batavia, Ohio, Scarlett and Mila Nolen and Sophie Arnold all of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Evelyn Burlile of Batavia, Ohio and one brother – Jerry Daniel of Germantown, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. John Burr will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

