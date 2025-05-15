The Western Brown Lady Broncos are enjoying a successful season of high school softball with an overall record of 18-2. Photo courtesy of Titus Green

The Western Brown Lady Broncos cruised to an overall record of 18-2 with their 8-0 win on the road at Mason County, KY on May 2.

The Lady Broncos took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and scored three more runs in the top of the third inning to hold a 4-0 advantage. Three scoreless innings followed, but the Lady Broncos heated up in the top of the seventh inning to take an 8-0 lead.

Western Brown sophomore Charlee Helton went the distance at the pitcher’s circle, recording 16 strikeouts in the three-hit shutout victory. Helton walked only two batters.

Among the Lady Broncos’ hitting leaders in the win at Mason County was Jayci Barnes, who finished with two hits in three at-bats and one RBI.

Helton hammered out two hits in four at-bats with one RBI.

Western Brown junior Sophie Jamison swung for two hits in four at-bats with two RBI, and sophomore teammate Khloe Ogden managed two hits in four at-bats with two RBI.

Western Brown freshman Aubree Taylor contributed with two hits in four at-bats.

The Lady Broncos stood at a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division record of 8-1 as of May 6 as the league leaders.

They were scheduled to face the New Richmond Lady Lions in a league game on the road May 7, and they were scheduled to host Harrison for a non-league game on May 9.

The Lady Broncos are scheduled to host Lynchburg-Clay for a non-league game on May 12.

As of May 6, Helton was the SBAAC leader for wins pitched with 14 wins this season. She was second in the SBAAC in strikeouts with 141, and held the lowest ERA in the conference (0.81).

Barnes was the SBAAC home run leader as of May 6 with 11.

Jamison was second among SBAAC home run leaders as of May 6 with 10.

Jamison was also third in the SBAAC for RBI with 33, and Barnes was fourth with 32 RBI.