In January, The News Democrat, Ripley Bee, and Brown County Press reported on the Georgetown Exempted Village Schools’ organizational board meeting when long-time board member Ralph Sininger was formally recognized for his decades of service. During that meeting, the board announced that a campus road would be named Ralph Sininger Way in honor of the many hours Sininger has dedicated to the district over the past 40 years and beyond.

