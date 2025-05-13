Alan Ernst Stivers, age 60, the oldest of twin sons born to Ernst B. and Carol Sue (Pulliam) Stivers on March 24, 1965 in Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on May 7, 2025. He attended the Ripley schools and graduated from RULH High School in 1983 and afterward attended The Ohio State University. Alan had a very mechanical mind and loved motorcycles and cars. In his professional life, he worked in construction and roofing and was a Union Ironworker. He worked on many high-rise buildings all over Ohio & Kentucky and retired due to health complications of COPD. Alan never met a stranger and was always quick with a joke. He had an infectious laugh, was kind-hearted and a trusting soul who loved animals, his family and friends. Alan was a lifetime member of Ripley Heritage, Inc., Ripley Centenary Methodist Church, held Master Mason rank at the Ripley Union F&AM Lodge #71 and the Russellville F&AM Lodge #166 and was active in Boy Scouts and 4-H in his younger years. He was preceded in death by his father – Ernst B. Stivers and his beloved dog Rex who was his constant companion for 20 years.

Mr. Stivers is survived by his mother – Carol Stivers (Bob Blom); sister -Druann Kendrick; twin brother – Steve (Karen) Stivers; nieces – Eliese Kendrick (Alex Miller), Olivia Kendrick, Leanna Kendrick (Manny Escobedo) and Sarah Stivers; nephew – Sam Stivers; grand-nephew – Leon Kendrick-Miller and many cousins. He also leaves behind best friends – Ed Varley, Eric and Stephen Parker and many others.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, May 17, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley. Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. -1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment in the Maplewood Cemetery In Ripley, Ohio

If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to the Ripley Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 323, Ripley, Ohio 45167 or Ripley Heritage, Inc., P.O. Box 176, Ripley, Ohio 45167.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com