James W. Hanselman, age 101, of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, May 8, 2025 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Mr. Hanselman was a 1941 graduate of Georgetown High School. He retired from Cincinnati Milacron and following his retirement he worked with the Brown County Veterans Services and later the Western Brown transportation department, transporting special needs students. James was a World War II Army veteran, a member of the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180, The Georgetown Church of Christ, the Brown County Historical Society and was an avid bowler. James had previously served on the Hamersville Board of Public Affairs. He was born October 25, 1923 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Austin and Mary (Milligan) Hanselman. James was also preceded in death by his wife – Mary E. (Hanlon) Hanselman in 2011 and three brothers – John, Ralph and Paul Hanselman.

Mr. Hanselman is survived by three children – Michael Hanselman and wife Joy of Georgetown, Ohio, Sharon Richmond of Cincinnati, Ohio and fiancé Val Lewis of Georgetown, Ohio and Patrick Hanselman and wife Connie of Georgetown, Ohio; two grandchildren – Susan Jablonski and husband Adam and Patrick Hanselman and soulmate Heather; eleven great grandchildren – Lucas, Micah, Kaleb, Chloe, Anna, Julia, Isaac, Asher, Gabe, Cameron and Connor and one sister – Ruth Eleanor Lepper of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Tuesday. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Ohio Veterans Home Activities Fund, 2003 Veterans Boulevard, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

