Naomi Dale Gaskins, 87, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 3, 2025 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a patient registration clerk at Brown County General Hospital for twenty years, a member of the Georgetown Nazarene Church and a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ. Ms. Gaskins was born February 6, 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert Garfield and Irene Christine (Busch) Smith, Sr. She was also preceded in death by a daughter – Michele Darlene Gaskins; three sisters – Irene Margaret Cook, Inita Mae Knue and Agnes Joyce Coleman; two brothers – Robert Garfield Smith, Jr. and Bradford Cleatus Smith, Sr.

Ms. Gaskins is survived by two sons – David Gaskins of Georgetown, Ohio and Steven Gaskins (Juanita) of Jacksons Gap, Alabama; one daughter – Cindy Johnson of Georgetown, Ohio; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, May 8, 2025 at the Georgetown Church of Christ in Georgetown, Ohio. Jason Galley will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Thursday, at the church. Interment will follow the funeral service in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Georgetown Church of Christ 149 Hamer Road Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com