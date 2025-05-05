John W. Slack, age 85, of Lake Waynoka, Ohio passed away peacefully in the morning hours on Sunday, April 27, 2025 under the care of the Hospice of Cincinnati in Anderson Township, Ohio two days after celebrating his birthday. He was born April 25, 1940 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late James William and Emma Louise (Hauck) Slack. John was a United States Army veteran serving his country from 1958 – 1960 and a car salesman for over 40 years. In retirement, he enjoyed buying, selling and trading anything to make a profit. John loved his family and life until the day the Lord called him home. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law – Sharon (Neal) Slack and three brothers – Jimmy Slack, Gilbert “Gibby” Slack and Tommy Slack.

Mr. Slack is survived by the love of his life and wife of nearly 64 years – Shirley (Ellis) Slack whom he married December 10, 1961; two sons – Mark Slack and special friend Sally Valle of Sardinia, Ohio and Shannon Slack and wife Shawna of Georgetown, Ohio; three grandchildren – Zachary Slack and wife Olivia and Austin Slack both of Georgetown, Ohio and Jaiden Slack of Mason, Ohio; six great grandchildren – Peyton, Izick, Izaiah, Bryce, Adalyn and Deacon Slack; one brother – Terry Slack and wife Ronda of Sardinia, Ohio; one sister – Bonnie Allen and husband Terry of Mt.Orab, Ohio and many nieces, nephews, family and close friends. Special thank you to the Boone Family, Gelter Family and Jodrey Family for a lifetime of memories and friendship.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Terry Slack will officiate with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.