Walter N. Holder, 94, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 24, 2025 at Anderson Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a retired construction worker from Union Local 265. Mr. Holder was born March 27, 1931 in Powell County, Kentucky the son of the late Alex and Stella (Hon) Holder. He was also preceded in death by his wife of sixty-five years – Betty Ann Holder; three siblings – John, Bessie and Nanny; a daughter-in-law – Susan Holder.

Mr. Holder is survived by three sons – Donald Holder (Susan Holder – deceased) of Bethel, Ohio, Danny Holder (Lee) of Higginsport, Ohio and David Holder (Janey) of Georgetown, Ohio; eight grandchildren – William Holder (Diana), Tammy Yarger (Eric), Mellisa Lallathin (Bill), Mary Woollard (Aaron), Stephanie Baker (Robert), Deborah Holbrook (Matt), Stacy Padgett (Marlin) and Danny Holder, Jr. (Kayla); fourteen great-grandchildren – Emma, Lily, Claudia, Makayla, Lexi, Kendra, Layla, Nicolas, Lily, Chloe, Lucy, Carter, Kara and Kaitlyn; one great great-grandchild – Blakelyn and one sister – Margaret Gibson.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Tuesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Shinkles Ridge Cemetery near Higginsport, Ohio.