Vaughn M. Aber Sr., age 79, of the Buford Community, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, April 9, 2025 at Bethesda North Hospital with his son by his side.

He was born November 28, 1945 in Highland County, Ohio, son of the late Oscar Aber and Naomi (Roades) Aber.

Vaughn retired from Lynchburg Clay Elementary after 32 years of dedicated service as a custodian and then after retiring he went to work at Connections in Wilmington for a few years. He enjoyed motorcycle riding and participating in car shows in the area. He will be greatly missed.

Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Vaughn and Tonya Aber Jr. of Hillsboro; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Vaughn was preceded in death by three brothers: Herbert, Roger, and Robert Aber Sr, and a sister, Viola Moore.

Funeral Services will be held at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St. Hillsboro, Saturday, April 19, 2025 at 11:00 am with Minister Karl Flem officiating. Interment will follow in the Barker Cemetery, Pricetown, .

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday, April 18, 2025 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.