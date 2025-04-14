Earl Myers, 86, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away peacefully at his home April 8, 2025. He was born December 31, 1938 in Decatur, Ohio to the late Frank and Geneva (Milligan) Myers. He was also preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children Toni Myers, his elder son Eric Myers and siblings Robert and Dan Myers and sister Dorothy Highlander and his beloved canine Molly.

Mr. Myers was proud to have served in the US Army from 1961-1963 and the reserves until 1967. He was a member of the American Legion in Georgetown. He retired as an assembler from Cincinnati Milacron after 40 years on the job. He was a faithful member of the Georgetown Presbyterian Church for over 60 years. He loved vintage cars and trucks, owning a few over the years. He very much enjoyed being outdoors and loved listening to the Reds games on the radio while in his gazebo drinking an ice cold Pepsi Cola.

Mr. Myers is survived by his devoted wife of 22 years Barbara Myers, his loving son Brad (Jennifer Vickey) Myers, step-daughters Melody Miller and Stacey (Dan) Berger, grandchildren Jeni Myers, Meagan (Nate) Tremain, Zack Myers and Chad (Jesse) Myers, Al, Kara and Owen Benbow, Jordan (Ronne)Thompson and Austin (Amber) Berger, great grandchildren Rilee Gable, Liam and Violette Mamoran, River Tremain, Leland, Jaxson, Chad Jr and Gavriel Myers, Brantley and Hayden Thompson, many beloved nieces, nephews and friends, and special canine friend, Pepper Myers.

Visitation will be from 12-2:00 PM on April 15th at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio with funeral services immediately following. The Reverend Ross Reddick will officiate. Interment will follow the funeral service in Confidence Cemetery, Georgetown,Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr #200, Mason, OH 45040.

