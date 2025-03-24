Roger Kent Brooks, 64, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 20, 2025 at U.C. Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a member of Beebe Chapel CME Church in Ripley, a former peewee basketball coach and he loved fishing. Mr. Brooks was born September 11, 1960 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of the late John L. and Emma Jean (Settles) Brooks, Sr. He was also preceded in death by a brother – John L. Brooks, Jr. and a sister – Ramona Coleman.

Mr. Brooks is survived by two sons – Noah Manning-Brooks of Maysville, Kentucky and Jackson Corns of Kentucky; three brothers – Baron Brooks of Dayton, Ohio, Vincent Brooks of Cosby, Tennessee and Randy Brooks of Maysville, Kentucky; special friend – Dan Paeltz of Ripley, Ohio; his beloved dog – Bella; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends,

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. James Settles will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Thursday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Red Oak Cemetery near Ripley.