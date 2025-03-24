George Edwin Hammon, age 83, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away peacefully Sunday, February 23, 2025 at his home surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born April 4, 1941 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Thomas and Ada (Noertker) Hammon. George was an extraordinary man with an amazing eye and love for livestock. This started at a young age on his grandpa’s farm, Joseph Noertker, in Lexington, Kentucky raising chickens. George went on to raise a variety of livestock which led to numerous champions at national levels. His impact and influences on the sheep industry are still felt today. George was a generous, intelligent, kind man who will be missed by many.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

