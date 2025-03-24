Ellen Anne Molitor, age 90, of Fayetteville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at her residence. She was a devoted farm wife, A lifelong member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Ellen was an active participant in the Altar Society, taught religious education, sang in the church choir, took care of the altar cloths, and enjoyed helping with the flowers in the church. Her unwavering faith was a cornerstone of her life. Ellen enjoyed gardening, collecting coins, constructing puzzles, and traveling both within the United States and abroad. She was also deeply involved in 4-H, hosting foreign exchange students, creating lasting connections across cultures. Ellen was born January 31, 1935 in Fayetteville, Ohio the daughter of the late Arthur Thomas and Mary Zita (Stephens) Johnson. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years – Harry J. Molitor in 2004; one daughter – Jean Bunch in 2018 and one brother – Arthur G. Johnson in 2020.

Mrs. Molitor is survived by nine children – Margery (Wade) Paeltz of Georgetown, Ohio; Sue (Regan) Bowman of Greenville, Ohio, Diane (John) Michael of Sardinia, Ohio, Harry “Jay” (Melissa) Molitor of Wilmington, Ohio, Lucy (Dave) Guyer of West York, Illinois, Mary Helen (Walter) Shaw of Helena, Montana, Thomas Arthur Molitor of Fayetteville, Ohio, Jennifer (Jeff) Scott of Sardinia, Ohio and Angela (Chris) Murphy of Fayetteville, Ohio; one brother – Lou Johnson of Fayetteville, Ohio; one sister – Joyce Kiley of Dayton, Ohio; thirty-one grandchildren and forty-six great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 29, 2025 at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, Ohio. Fr. Cordonnier will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Friday at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Interment will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio.

In desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Women of St. Angela Merici, 130 Stoney Alley, Fayetteville, Ohio.

