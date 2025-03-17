James Arthur (Jimmy) Tadlock, 75, of Winchester, OH passed away Thursday, March 13, 2025 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia. He was born on July 29, 1949 in Buckeye Station, Adams County, OH the son of the late Claude and Irene (DeAtley) Tadlock. Jimmy was a strong supporter of agriculture, the local community, township programs, the fire department and emergency services. He was a prior member of the Adams County Water Board and a current member of the Wayne Township Zoning Committee. Jimmy also served as a Wayne Township Trustee for 34 years from 1990-2024 and was a longtime employee of Blue Flame Gas and Winchester Ag.

In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Katie, Geraldine and Margaret.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Darlene Tadlock of Winchester; two daughters, Heather (Scott) Bartley of Hillsboro, Nicole (J.R.) Gill of Seaman; four grandchildren, Christian (Justice) Bartley, Aubrey Gill, Colten Bartley and Easton Gill.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM at the Cherry Fork Community Center, 14815 State Route 136, Winchester, OH 45697 under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Robbie Blythe will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cherry Fork Fire Dept (Station 17 Fire Fighters Association) or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

