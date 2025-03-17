Holly C. Grimm, 39, of Lake Waynoka, OH, passed away Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at her residence. She was born December 13, 1985 in Springfield, OH, daughter of Dwight and Vicki (Rowland) Grimm of Lake Waynoka.

In addition to her parents, she is also survived by her brothers, Jon (Amy) Hartline of Maysville, KY, Adam Grimm of Lake Waynoka; sister, Jennifer (Travis) Lowe of Leesburg, OH as well as several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 1:00 PM at the Ash Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM – 12:45 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville.

Memorials may be made to the family to help with purchasing a headstone for Holly.

Please sign her online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.