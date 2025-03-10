Billie M. Whisner, 90, of Russellville, OH, passed away Thursday, March 6, 2025 at her residence. She was born November 1, 1934 in Adams County, OH, daughter of the late John and Edna (Osman) McGinnis. She was a homemaker and a member of the West Union Christian Union Church and the Decatur Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Whisner; infant son, John David Whisner; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Wayne Grooms Sr. and brother and sister-in-law, James and Marcella McGinnis.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Duane) Best of Russellville, 1 grandson, Andrew Best; nieces and nephews, April (Jim) Jones of Peebles, Wayne (Rosa) Grooms Jr. of West Union, Carol (Mark) Thomas of Edgewood, KY and Ted (Nancy) King of Dublin, OH.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 9, 2025 at 2:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service at 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley.

Please sign her online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.