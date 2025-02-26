Patricia (Patty) Ann Games Rhonemus, 94, of the rural community north of Aberdeen known as Fizzleville, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2025, Patty was born on April 27, 1930, the youngest child of the late Watson and Leola Games. She was always lovely, the 1947 Pataskala H.S. Homecoming Queen. She met her husband of 65 years, the late Alfred (Al) Cramton Rhonemus while both were students at the Ohio State University. They were married on June 5, 1949.

In 1960, Patty and Al were able to move back to the Huntington Township Games family farm where Patty had grown up, naming the farm Haven Hills. There they raised their four daughters and two sons.

Together they were active members of Ebenezer Methodist Church. Patty became a part-time teacher at Aberdeen High School, teaching Home Economics and beginning Spanish. Later she taught Mathematics and Science, grades 5 through 8, at Bentonville Elementary School in the Manchester school system.

Along with Al, Patty was a founding leader of the Ebenezer Sew and Saw 4-H Club, which has become the Huntington Hotshots 4-H Club. She taught many girls how to sew, inviting them to the house to use the sewing machine or going to their homes to help them with their hand-stitching.

Patty helped the American Cancer Society collect funds door to door. She baked pies for the events at Ebenezer.

Patty lived up to her name of honor – Mother! She is survived by her children: Sharon A.R. Hausman of the home, Susan (Bruce) Wunderlich of Marietta, Ohio, Sandra (Allen) Benton of Oakwood, Ohio, Sara Ashworth of Wilder, Kentucky, Craig (Regeana) Rhonemus of Mayslick, Kentucky, and Mark (Cindy) Rhonemus of Hanceville, Alabama. John (Sherri) Holbrook of Southlake, Texas, is a bonus brother in their lives. The late Royce Holderman of Marion, Iowa was also a special “older brother” to Patty and Al’s children. Patty was also blessed with eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren!

The family table always had room for friends and exchange students, and Patty always made sure they were well-fed. She had a gift for quiet hospitality and support.

More than anything, Patty loved Jesus Christ and was a faithful disciple, serving on local church boards and district U.M.W. teams to teach others about the love of Christ. She and Al joined with others to begin the Love Community of Emmaus in Kentucky area.

Patty now looks over her family and beloved home farm from the vantage point of heaven. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. May her wonderful example of hard-work and sacrifice live on in those who knew and loved her. She lives now in the presence of her precious Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 1, 2025 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church near Aberdeen, Ohio. Pastor Ken Harmon will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, February 28 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Interment will follow the funeral service in Ebeneezer Cemetery, across from the church.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The Gideons International P.O. Box 277 Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154, Ebenezer Memorial Fund 9976 Ebenezer Rd. Aberdeen, Ohio 45101 or The Alfred Rhonemus 4-H Memorial Fund for project starter kits at Brown Co. 4-H Committee P.O. Box 154 Ripley, Ohio 45167.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com