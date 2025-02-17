Sennie Zimmerman, age 53, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly early Thursday morning, February 13, 2025 at the Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro, Ohio.

She was born November 17, 1971 in Wilmington, Ohio daughter of the late Jerry Gerald Furguson and Carolyn (Robert Lutz) Wheeler, of Wilmington.

In addition to her mother, other surviving family members are her daughters- Bobbi Jo (Holly Williams) Mountjoy, Dayton & Brittany Mountjoy, Sardinia; son- Quentin (Ali Blair) Zimmerman, Eastgate; 6 grandchildren- Landen, Case, Connor, Hannah, Emmaleigh, Braelyn; her partner- John Sexton, Hillsboro; and her brother- Wayne E. (Amber) Furguson of Lynchburg, OH & 2 nieces- Latasa & Amanda.

Memorial Services will be held 4:00 PM Friday, February 21, 2025 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 West Locust Street at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington. The Family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until the time of services.

Contributions in Sennie's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice.