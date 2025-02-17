Amy R. Wagner, 85, of Sardinia, OH, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2025 at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Seaman. She was born August 27, 1939 in Huntington Township, OH, daughter of the late Ezra and Amy (Cooper) Black. She was a welder for Ortner Freight Car Company and was a member of the Sardinia Church of Christ. Amy was a very loving, kind and generous woman. She touched the heart of everyone she met. She was an example of what a true Christian woman should be. She taught her children how to love unconditionally and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She happily spent many hours with her family, patiently teaching and guiding in the ways of Jesus. She was a woman that loved the Lord with all her heart.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Ralph, Woodrow, Floyd, Lloyd (Joe), Ezra Jr, Bob, Vernon, Elmer Black, Faye Shurpert, Bessie Marks; son-in-law, Mike Vance; daughter-in-law, Terri Wagner and 3 grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Josh Wagner of Hamersville, Philip Wagner of Hamersville; daughters, Cheryl (Jeffery) Carrior of Russellville, Vanessa (Charles) Kreimer of Macon, Laura Vance of Sardinia, Nancy (Scott) Mays of Sardinia; 18 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 21, 2025 at 10:00 AM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Zachariah Mays will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Hickory Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 20, 2025 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Promise Land Ministry C/O West Union Church of Christ.

