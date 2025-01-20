Gregory Lloyd Cake, Sr., age 70, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at his residence. He was retired from Metalphoto of Cincinnati. Greg was born August 15, 1954 in Wilmington, Ohio the son of the late Lloyd and Betty (Deater) Cake. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother – Rick Cake.

Mr. Cake is survived by four children – Denise Ann Smith of Sardinia, Ohio, Shannon Lloyd Cake of Batavia, Ohio, Tiffany Stutz of Covington, Kentucky and Gregory Austin Cake of Mt. Orab, Ohio; five grandchildren; one brother – Ronald Cake of Mt. Orab, Ohio and two sisters – Brenda Day of Tennessee and Cheryl Carter of Bethel, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Taylors Chapel Church, 2460 Greenbush West Road, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176.

