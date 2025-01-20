Doris Fay Monnette, age 77, of Hamersville, Ohio passed away Friday, January 17, 2025 at her residence. She was a rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for twenty years mostly at the Hamersville Post Office, a seamstress for Monnette Upholstery for thirty years and a member of the Mt. Nebo Global Methodist Church. Doris was born February 9, 1947 in Poetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Ellis and Lissie A. (Adams) Blair. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers – Ellis Ray, Richard and Robin L. Blair and one sister – Anna Lou Brown.

Mrs. Monnette is survived by two children – Lisa Ernst and Michael Wayne Monnette both of Hamersville, Ohio; four grandchildren – Randi Lynn Butler of Lebanon, Ohio, Kirk Schneider and Kaci Monnette both of Hamersville, Ohio and Dylan Monnette of New Richmond, Ohio; four great-grandchildren – Laine Kirk Schneider and Bentley William Porter both of Hamersville, Ohio, Oliver Wynn Butler and Jack Archer Butler both of Lebanon, Ohio; one brother – Ronnie Blair and wife Melody of Hamersville, Ohio; one sister – Carolyn Anderson of Hamersville, Ohio and one sister-in-law – Linda Blair of Locust Ridge, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, January 27, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Mike Starkey will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the New Harmony Cemetery near Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Nebo Global Methodist Church, 11693 State Route 774, Bethel, Ohio 45106.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com