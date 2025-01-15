Doris Faye Potts, age 78, of Hamersville, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 12, 2025 at her residence with her family by her side. She was a homemaker and a retired customer service and catalog sales representative for Sporty’s Pilot Shop in Batavia, Ohio. Doris devoted many hours to volunteering. She could always be found at the Brown County Little State Fair helping with the Brown County Senior and Junior Fair Board, the Brown County Pork Produces and anywhere she was needed. Doris also enjoyed helping with the Brown County Horse Camps and the Brown County Rangers 4-H Club. She loved her horses, McDonald’s Diet Coke but above all she was a devoted and loving wife, mother and mimi. Doris was born September 27, 1946 in Bethel, Ohio the daughter of the late Clarence and Emma (Taylor) Frazee. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers – Clifford Barnett, Melvin Blanton and Michael Frazee.

Mrs. Potts is survived by her loving husband of 55 years – Kenneth Potts whom she married July 5, 1969; two children – Mark Potts and Kristin LoFrumento of Mt.Orab and Kelly Hahn and husband Jason of Mt.Orab, Ohio; four grandchildren – Jalyn and Keaton Hahn and Nathan and Will Pletz and a host of friends.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinsonsfoundation.org

