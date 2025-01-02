Fred Thomas, age 94, of Georgetown, Ohio went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio. He was a United States Korean War Navy veteran serving from 1950-1954. Upon discharge, Fred returned home and farmed. In 1956 he started Thomas Welding Company and Fertilize from his skills and knowledge he gained in the Navy to repair farm equipment. He served his community for nearly 35 years until his retirement in 1990. Following his retirement, Fred and his wife, Nancy, both enrolled into the Rhema Bible Training College in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma where he received a degree in ministry in 1993. He was a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ, the Georgetown Masonic Lodge F&AM #72, the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite and the Shriners. Fred was born October 18, 1930 in Higginsport, Ohio the youngest of five children born to the late Bernhardt and Elfreida (Bissantz) Thomas, Sr. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years – Nancy (Bruist) Thomas in 2009, two sisters – Anna L. Pickrell and Elizabeth Graham and two brothers – Bernhardt Thomas, Jr. and Paul F. Thomas.

Mr. Thomas is survived by four children – Pamela R. Pfeffer and husband Brad, Vic Thomas, Keith D. Thomas and wife Tammy and Mia F. Poff and husband Leroy; eight grandchildren – Kris (Megan) Thomas, Justin (Michelle) Thomas, Jonathan (Veronica) Thomas, Jacob (Megan) Thomas, Emilee Thomas, Ethan Thomas, Amanda Poff and Ashley Poff; three step-grandchildren – Kristen (Drew) Lawwill, Kyle Neal and Clinton Church; ten great grandchildren – Kaden, Everly, Tinley, Jaxson, Annabelle, Lincoln, Avery, Adalyn, Eli and Bo and three step-great grandchildren – Ellie, Adalyn and Evelyn.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Kevin Whitsett will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Monday, January 6, 2025 at the church. Interment will be in the Shinkles Ridge Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com