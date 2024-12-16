Russell M. Slade, age 98, of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, December 15, 2024 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. Mr. Slade was retired from the United States Postal Service, a farmer, a member of the Fairview Church and the Masonic Lodge F&AM #72 in Georgetown, Ohio. Russell and his wife, Lona also loved to travel together and share their memories. He was born September 16, 1926 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Lucian and Ruth (Kellum) Slade. He was also preceded in death by one step daughter – Joyce Horton and one step grandson – Daniel Fithen.

Mr. Slade is survived by his wife – Lona (Hatfield) Slade; nine step children – Ricky Fithen and wife Sharon of Hillsboro, Danny Fithen and wife Martha of Ripley, Ohio, Eddie Ray Fithen of Ripley, Ohio, Larry Fithen of Ripley, Ohio, Dorothy Ferris and husband Doug of Georgetown, Ohio, Vicki Suttles and husband Raymond of Ripley, Ohio, Lisa Flannery and husband Tim of Ripley, Ohio, Bruce Fithen and wife Amy of Cincinnati, Ohio and Thomas Fithen of Georgetown, Ohio; fourteen step grandchildren and several step great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, December 19, 2024 at the Cahall funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Ken Meyers will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Thursday. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, Memorial donations may be made to the Fairview Church, 10989 SR 68, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com