Eugenia Lynn “Jeanne” Adkins, age 67, of Fayetteville, Ohio and formerly of Washington Court House, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 14, 2024 at her residence. She was the activities director for the Laffayette Place Apartments, a homemaker and enjoyed playing BINGO. Jeanne lived her life for her children and grandchildren and taking care of others. She was born October 18, 1957 in Washington Court House, Ohio the daughter of the late Larry and Rebecca (Graves) Davis. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandmother – Mary Graves and great aunt – Nancy Williams who both had a part in raising her, one aunt – Nancy Walters and special friend – Anna Adkins.

Ms. Adkins is survived by three children – Becki Van Wagnen and husband Jason of Baytown, Texas, Jami Short and husband Craig of Fayetteville, Ohio and Michael Williamson of Cincinnati, Ohio; Grammy to six grandchildren – Kirstin Krause, Zackary Anderson and wife Jessalyn, Madison Alexander and Kennedy, Kadie and Grant Short; three great grandchildren – Lincoln and Selah Krause and Luke Anderson; three brothers and sisters – Gary Davis and wife Debbie, Dee Dee Schlichter and husband Jeff and Brian Davis all of Washington Court House, Ohio; one nephew – J.R. Davis; three special cousins – Mary Jo Dement, Tracy Mallot and Doug Penwell and wife Cheri all of Washington Court House, Ohio and all her friends and neighbors at the Laffayette Place Apartment Complex in Fayetteville, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 P.M. Friday, December 20, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Jim Wilson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 21, 2024 at the Sugar Creek Baptist Cemetery, 3263 Old US 35, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.

