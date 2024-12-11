Kavin Wayne Inlow, 56, of Sardinia, OH passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on June 6, 1968 in Georgetown, OH the son of Kenneth Gene and Brenda Sue (Scott) Inlow. He was a 1986 graduate of Eastern High School and Southern Hills Joint Vocational School. He worked at Steel Craft in Blue Ash for over 38 years.

He is survived by his parents, Gene and Sue Inlow; his two daughters, Chelsea Ratliff and husband Trey and Paige Long and husband Jacob; one grandson, Colson Ratliff; one brother, Kenny Inlow and wife Karen; two nieces, Blair Huff and Jordan Hendricks and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends and many other loved ones.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 12:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Marion Clifton and Darryll Ransom will be officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Ash Ridge Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sardinia Church of Christ.

