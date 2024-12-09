Bobbie Maxine Kallam, age 80, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 8, 2024 at her residence. She was a retired insurance agent for Ron Kallam Insurance and Reality in Georgetown, Ohio, founding member of the Felicity Life Squad in 1980 and served as chief and an advanced EMT for several years and enjoyed traveling to Tennessee and spending time in the mountains. Bobbie was born September 17, 1944 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Theodore and Ruby (Duff) Chirstman. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one son – David B. Dawson, Sr. in 2021, one grandson – Josh Hamilton in 2006, one sister – Wilma Simmerman in 2005 and the father of her children – James Dawson in 1994.

Ms. Kallam is survived by two children – Anita McKinzie and husband Roger of Georgetown, Ohio and James “Jim” Dawson and wife Robbin of Kingston, North Carolina; five grandchildren – Bethany Heslar and husband Kelly, Samantha Gray and husband Cary, Roger McKinzie, Jr. and wife Kristin, David Dawson, Jr. and Becky and Tara Threewits; six great grandchildren – Brayden and Quinten Heslar, Saylor and Lincoln Gray and Aubrey and Jada McKinzie; two sisters – Vivian Weber and husband Chuck of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Phyllis McCowan of New London, North Carolina; ten nieces and nephews – Jenny Croney, Mike Weber, Matt Weber, Shannon McCowan, Wade McCowan, Casey Coomer, Joe McCowan, Kelly McCowan, Cindy Day and Eric Simmerman; many great nieces and nephews and previous husband and friend – Ron Kallam of Georgetown, Ohio.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at the Greenmound Cemetery in New Richmond, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Felicity Fire and EMT, 718 Market Street, Felicity, Ohio 45120.

