William Jerome “Toodles” Koewler, 98, of Ripley, Ohio, passed peacefully over to the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, November 26, at the Ohio Valley Manor in Ripley. He was born on August 30, 1926, the youngest son of John F. and Anna M. Pfeffer Koewler. His death marks the passing of a generation, as he was preceded in death by his siblings Albert Anthony (Jean), Ruth Louise Schiffer (Robert), Charles Robert, John Raymond (Rosella), Margaret Anne, and Mary Edith. Toodles was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He is survived by many nieces and nephews who have countless fond memories of their time spent with him on the family farm on West Henry Road.

Jerome was a farmer, a carpenter, a former Pepsi employee, a soldier, and a watchman at the Tobacco Warehouse in Ripley. As a carpenter, he helped build many homes in the Brown County area. He is a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Military Police.

Toodles was happiest out by the creek with a fishing pole, or hunting with his dog(s) Smokey. He loved a good game of Seven Up, writing poetry, and canning for himself and everyone else. He was probably best known for his storytelling, wit, and folk wisdom. If you were with him for ten minutes, you were sure to hear one of his jokes.

But Jerome’s strongest attribute was his faith in Jesus Christ, and his love of the Blessed Mother and the rosary. There were very few days that passed without him watching the Mass and praying the rosary with EWTN.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael Church in Ripley on Saturday, December 7, at 11:00 A.M. followed by a brief service at the gravesite in Maplewood Cemetery. All are welcome to join us at St. Michael’s Parish Hall for a luncheon. Be prepared to share a special Toodles memory, or to retell one of his famous jokes!

If desired, memorial donations may be made to one of Jerome’s favorite charities: EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210, or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

