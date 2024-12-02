Mary Bernice Smith, age 82, of Winchester, Ohio passed away November 26, 2024, at her home on Oak Woods Road, surrounded by her family. She was born July 22, 1942 in Cog Hill, Tennessee, one of eight children of Jacob and Estell (Pell) Cronan. She was preceded in death by her parents, four of her siblings, Robert Cronan, Jack Cronan, Patricia Allen and Danny Cronan. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Bob Smith, three sisters, Louise (Ronnie) Lindsey, Peggy (Larry) Longworth and Sandra (Patrick) Lane. She is also survived by two children, Carl (Susan) Smith of Winchester, Ohio and Connie (Duane) Scott of Ripley, Ohio. She also leaves behind five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

Her family moved from Tennessee to Franklin, Ohio when she was in grade school. She graduated from Franklin High School in 1959. She met the love of her life that year and waited for him to finish his military time in the Navy and soon after they married on July 30, 1960.

Bernice was the quiet backbone of her family, a homemaker, as well as a partner on the farm with whatever needed done. She started working outside the home in her late 30’s for Black and Sales Insurance, and later became an agent and worked over twenty years in the insurance business.

She was baptized in 2009 and belonged to the Bethlehem Church of Christ where she attended many years.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 12:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Tom Claibourne officiating. Burial will follow in the Decatur Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at noon at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Bethlehem Church of Christ. The church address is 505 Bethlehem Rd., Winchester, OH 45697.

