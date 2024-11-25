Carlie Vardon Clark, age 92, of Hamersville, Ohio died Saturday, November 23, 2024 at his residence. He was the owner and operator of Carlie V. Clark Electric and Plumbing, a lifelong farmer and a United States Korean War Army veteran. Carlie was born September 20, 1932 in Brooksville, Kentucky the son of the late Wiliam and Pearlwood (Thomas) Clark. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson – Randy Apgar; five brothers – Howard Clark, William Clark, Jr., Cecil Clark, Gary Clark and Scotty Clark and two sisters – Brenda Branscome and Joyce Young.

Mr. Clark is survived by his loving wife of nearly 70 years – Martha Helen (Riffle) Clark whom he married July 15, 1955; five children – Teresa Atkins and husband James of Albany, Georgia, Bonnie Grove of Hamersville, Ohio, Gail Apgar and husband Jerry of Milford, Ohio, Roger Clark and wife Michelle of Hamersville, Ohio and Curtis Clark and wife Lisa of Hamersville, Ohio; eighteen grandchildren – Jennifer Sawyers and husband Andy, Jamie Moon, Leanna Delaney, Sarah Rutan and husband Kehlan, Kayla Bower and husband Jordan, Becca Breakfield and husband Ben, David Grove, Kenny Grove and wife Mindy, Ricky Grove and wife Mendi, Billy Grove and wife Beth, Brian Apgar, B.J. Apgar and wife Lauren, Tammy Apgar, Roger Micheal Clark and wife Cheyenne, Nick Clark and wife Abby, Samantha Stansberry and husband Parker and Justin Clark; thirty-three great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Mike Starkey will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M – 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio with military honors by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Queen City Hospice.

