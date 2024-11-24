Join the Mt. Orab community on Nov. 30 as the village brings in the new holiday season in traditional fashion with its annual Mt. Orab Christmas in the Village Parade.

Crowds of people will once again line the streets of Mt. Orab to watch as a slew of Christmas-themed parade floats pass by. Stick around until the end to see Santa Claus as he waves to the crowd and wishes everyone a “merry Christmas.”

The parade begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Lineup will start at 4 p.m. at Western Brown High School.

The rain date for the parade will be Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

Types of parade entries for this year include business float, family float, civic organization float, marching band, royalty, church float, antique vehicle, decorated vehicle, equestrian, walkers, and pets. Pets in the parade must be dressed in Christmas attire and must be on a leash.

Participants are encouraged to “light up” for the evening parade.

Some streets in Mt. Orab, including S. High Street (US 68), will be shut down to through traffic for the parade.

The parade, held each year the Saturday after Thanksgiving, features a total of more than 50 colorful floats each year.

Spectators are free to line the streets of Mt. Orab to view the parade, and it’s best to arrive early.