Seth Jones, 42, of Ripley, OH, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2024 as the result of an automobile accident. He was born October 4, 1982 in Georgetown, OH to Sandra Jones and the late Gilbert Jones. He was a delivery driver for Fed Ex and a 2001 Eastern High School graduate.

In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by sister, Robyn McAffee and brother, Shaun Jones.

Seth is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Lindsay Jones of Ripley; children, Gabe and Isabelle Jones; mother; Sandra Jones of Ripley; brothers, Jeff Stemen of Middleburg, FL, David Stemen of CT, Scott Jones of Columbus, OH as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

