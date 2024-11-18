Jerry Lee Sydnor, age 66, of Ripley, Ohio passed away Monday, November 11, 2024 on his farm. He was a passionate steward of the land, devoted husband, loving father and cherished friend. Mr. Sydnor was born January 18, 1958 in Wilmington, Ohio the son of Patricia Anne (Brinkman) Sydnor of Georgetown, Ohio and the late James Larry Sydnor. Jerry was a true outdoorsman, spending his entire life doing what he loved, hunting, fishing, farming and enjoying the beauty nature had to offer. He retired from the Labors Union Local #265 to pursue his passion of a full-time farmer, was a member of the Ohio Gun Collectors and a 1976 graduate of the Western Brown High School in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Sydnor is survived by his loving wife of nearly 39 years, Sandra Kay “Sandy” (Dowd) Sydnor whom he married December 20, 1985; two daughters – Emily Sydnor of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Tiffany Curtis and husband Jamaal of Wilmington, Ohio; four grandchildren – Sydney Thacker, Jett Wright and Jaxon and Cruz Curtis; three brothers- Larry Sydnor, Jr. and wife Sharon of Key Largo, Florida, Randy Sydnor and wife Liz of Winston Salem, North Carolina and Ron Sydnor and wife Marie of Mt. Orab, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, November 15, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

