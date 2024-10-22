Velma Kennard Daniel, 94, of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2024 at Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. She was born August 22, 1930 in Aberdeen, Ohio the daughter of the late James and Nancy (Cole) Kennard. She had three siblings – Mary Kennard Deringer, James C. Kennard and Frank W. Kennard.

Baptized at Ripley Church of Christ in 1957 by Reverend Earl Swank.

Married Delmer Daniel November 1, 1946. They were married almost 68 years at the time of his death on September 22,2014.

She had a son, Robert Jerome Daniel, born on July 29, 1949. He passed away on September 27, 2021.

She is leaving behind two granddaughters, Bobbie Jean Daniel and Jennifer Christine Daniel;

two Great-Granddaughters Callie Christine Germany, and Chloe Marie Hamm.

She is also survived by several nieces and nephews including Bobby Newdigate, Marie Fritz, Emma Jean Vanhoose, Marsha Daniel, Judy Brooks, Larry Kennard, Debbi Seizemore; and her good friends Diana Edminsten, Carolyn Kessel, Heidi Bucheister, Connie Brierly, and Barb and Sonny Steel

Former Kentucky Coloniel, VFW Auxiliary Member, President of the American Legion Auxiliary, DAV Auxiliary. She also worked for the Life Squad Bingo in various capacities.

She was known for being an excellent cook and homemaker in addition to being an employee of Richard’s Grocery, U.S. Shoe, and Private Homecare Service.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 27, 2024 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. James Settles will officiate. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will follow the memorial service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

