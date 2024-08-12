Edgar Tucker Jr, age 92, of Georgetown, OH, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2024 at his residence. He was born January 13, 1932 in Brown County, OH, the son of the late Edgar and Nellie (Jordan) Tucker. He retired from Cincinnati Milicron and was a US Navy veteran during the Korean Conflict.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Jean Tucker, 4 brothers and 1 sister.

He is survived by his 3 sons, Keith Tucker and wife Trish, Kevin Tucker and Kent Tucker all of Georgetown; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandson and several nieces and nephews.

He will be cremated. No services are scheduled at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr. #200, Mason, OH 45040.

The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is caring for the family.

