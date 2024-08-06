James Franklin “Frankie” Bowling, 54 of Mt. Orab, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 5, 2024 at U.C. Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a welder. Frankie was born October 20, 1969 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents – Kenneth Bowling, Linda and Charles Riddle; one son Anthony Bowling.

Frankie is survived by four children – Sarah Burns (Chase) of Mt. Orab, Ohio, James Bowling (Kiersten Adkins) of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Levi Bowling and Jordan Bowling of Adams County, Ohio; three grandchildren – Pierce Burns, Corbin Bowling and Layla Bowling; five siblings – Wayne Bowling (Carol) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Missy Davis of Tennessee, Tina Craig (Jeff) of Georgetown, Ohio, Shannon Herrell of Felicity, Ohio and Nicki Benjamin (Darin Neu) of Russellville, Ohio.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 10, 2024 at the Main Cross Church in Aberdeen, Ohio. Pastor David Benjamin will officiate. Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

