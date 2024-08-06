The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash. The crash occurred on Aug. 5 at approximately 7 p.m. on John Woods Road near the intersection of Francis Road in Jackson Township.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2012 Dodge Ram 3500, operated by Danny Dale Burdine Jr., age 55, of Winchester, was traveling westbound on John Woods Road. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway striking a utility pole, a fence, and a tree before coming to rest.

Burdine suffered serious injuries and was transported by Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Hospital.

Burdine later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Georgetown Post.