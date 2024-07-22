Richard Lester “Dick” Sullenberger, age 84, of Ripley, Ohio passed away Sunday, July 21, 2024 at his residence. He was a retired salesman for Mike Sells Potato Chip Company for 32 years. Dick was born July 29, 1939 in Piqua, Ohio the son of the late Lester and Mabel (White) Sullenberger. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 66 years – Virginia “Ginger” (McMaken) Sullenberger in 2023 and one sister – Shirley Wright.

Mr. Sullenberger is survived by one son – Randy Sullenberger and wife Donna of Ripley, Ohio; two grandchildren – Jessica Parsons and husband Jason of Gallatin, Tennessee and Dustin Sullenberger and wife Harriet of Port Williams, Ohio; six great grandsons – Gaige, Collin, Jasper, Koby, Isaac and Kane; one brother – Charles “Sonny” Sullenberger and wife Doris of Piqua, Ohio; one sister – Sheri Schnieder and husband Denny of Chillicothe, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, there will be no services. The Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056 or at www.hospiceofhope.com

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com