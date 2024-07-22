Harry Marshall Malone, age 91, of Amelia, Ohio passed away Thursday, July 18, 2024 at his residence. He was a retired maintenance supervisor for Cincinnati Milacron, a United States Vietnam War Army Veteran, a farmer and a member of the Crosspointe Baptist Church near Eastgate, Ohio. Harry was born July 20, 1932 in Lewis County, Kentucky the son of the late Harley and Nannie (Wilson) Malone. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 71 years – Myrtle (Gray) Malone in 2021, two brothers – Elbert and James Malone and two sisters – Marlene Neu and Juanita Fritz.

Mr. Malone is survived by two daughters – Marsha Vonderwish and husband Joe of Cincinnati, Ohio and Melody Malone of Amelia, Ohio; three grandchildren – Paul Vonderwish and wife Sara of Cincinnati, Ohio, Dan Vonderwish and wife Kristen of Canal Fulton, Ohio and Dave Vonderwish and wife Kassi of Batavia, Ohio; five great-grandchildren – Davis, Lucas, Jonah, Izabel and Micah and many special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, July 26, 2024 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Scott Land will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Shinkles Ridge Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Crosspointe Baptist Church or Hospice of Cincinnati.