Public open house to discuss study process set for July 25

The National Park Service is seeking public input in evaluating the historic John P. Parker House as a potential unit of the national park system.

The National Park Service recently announced its launch of the special resource study of the Parker House, located on Front Street in Ripley, and it will hold an in-person public open house to discuss the process and answer questions from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 at the Union Township Public Library Annex (19 Main Street, Ripley, OH).

