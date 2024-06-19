Robert “Bob” Michael Fussnecker, 65, passed away surrounded by his loved ones Saturday, June 15, 2024, after many years of health complications related to smoking.

Bob was born October 13, 1958 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Ralph Isadore and Mary Bowman (Cropper) Fussnecker. He was also preceded in death by his brother – Ralph L. Fussnecker, Jr. and his sister-in-law – Joni (Owen) Fussnecker.

Upon his graduation from Ripley High School in 1977, Bob worked with his brothers for years on their family farms. A love of farming was deeply embedded in his soul and few things brought him as much happiness as a pasture full of calves on a spring morning,

Those who loved Bob and knew him well understood that he was a kind, fun-loving and gentle spirit faced with personal adversity.

Bob is survived by one daughter and two grandchildren of Ripley, Ohio. He will be greatly missed by his siblings – Mary Ann MacLeod of Ripley, Steve Fussnecker, Sr. of Georgetown, Ohio, Jane Lightner and husband Bill of Ripley, Thomas Fussnecker of Ripley and Frank Fussnecker of Georgetown. He is also survived by his brother Ralph’s widow – Betty Fussnecker; twenty-one adoring nieces and nephews; his long-time companion – Ramona Kinder of Ripley.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 22, 2024 at St. Michael Church in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Frank Amberger will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 9:00 – 10:30 A.M. Saturday at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: St. Michael School -or- The American Lung Association.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com