Roger W Adkins died Friday, June 14, 2024 at the Villa Georgetown in Georgetown, Ohio. He was born August 12th, 1931 on Newcombe Creek in Elliot County Kentucky, the first of seven children to the late Orville and Berniece (née Rice) Adkins.

Mr. Adkins is survived by his wife, Connie Koehler Pollitt Adkins, his son Roy (Karen) Adkins, his daughter Jacquilyn (Bob) Drake, step sons Tony Koehler (Vickie), Tim Koehler (Natalie), Troy (Wray) Koehler, Tracy Koehler (Vickie ), Ryan Pollitt, and William Battson (Cindy).

Also surviving are his four sisters, Marjorie Hodson, Evelyn Dimmit, Billie Jo Fagin and Janie Prather, five grandchildren, Nikkia (Jake) Scherrer, Matthew Adkins, Grant Adkins, Jonathan Adkins and Candace (Heath) Hopkins, as well as two step-grandchildren, Alli (Adam) Hamilton and Ethan Battson.

Roger was preceded in death by his previous wife, Eva Fouch Battson Adkins and his two brothers, Carl and Gary Adkins.

Mr. Adkins was involved in several business ventures including founding and operating the Hamer Corporation. He was active civically, serving as Mayor of Hamersville for sixteen years, was a member of the Brown County Planning Commission, which he chaired for several years, as well as a trustee of the Brown County General Hospital Foundation.

Mr. Adkins became a Master Mason at Georgetown Lodge #72, Georgetown Ohio, in 1954 and a member of the Masonic bodies comprising the Scottish Rite in 1954. He was also a member of Georgetown Chapter R.A.M.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Dave Warren will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 18 with Masonic Services at 7:00. Interment will be in Bethel Tate Cemetery in Bethel, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Villa Georgetown Activities Fund or Hospice of Hope.

